Thug is fined after he threatened his pregnant ex at train station

A thug who used threatening behaviour towards his pregnant ex in a train station has been fined and given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 26 how Ashley Collingwood-Hook, 23, of Downing Street, South Normanton, was abusive towards his ex as they returned to Alfreton train station from a hospital visit in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant had been in a relationship with the defendant who was her ex at the time when she was ten weeks pregnant.”

Mrs Haslam added that they had been to Chesterfield for a scan of the unborn child without an appointment and they left to return to the hospital the next day and went to get a train from Chesterfield to Alfreton.

While they were on the train there was an argument, according to Mrs Haslam, about contact the complainant was having with another man so the complainant sat in another seat.

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant was shaking, scared and anxious and she did not want to get stressed because of her unborn child.

Collingwood-Hook was later shouting in the Alfreton station waiting room and saying he wanted to talk to her, according to Mrs Haslam, but she went to the toilet and when she returned he continued arguing.

Mrs Haslam said: “He was waving his arms around and shouting and she feared for the safety and her unborn child.

“She turned away incase he tried to attack her and she didn’t want him to hurt the baby. She was shaking.

“She was walking back down the station. He said come back and talk to me and she went back to the station to get somewhere safe.”

The complainant locked herself in a toilet while he continued shouting, according to Mrs Haslam.

Mrs Haslam added that a member of the rail staff came to the toilet and said the defendant had gone and she came out and saw a friend who she had called for help.

Collingwood-Hook pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident on April 6 at Alfreton Railway Station.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said the defendant claims he walked away at first but he accepts he went back to start the conversation again.

Ms Sargent added that Collingwood-Hook accepts his behaviour in the train station and that he went back and made comments when the complainant was in the toilet.

The case was adjourned until April 30 when magistrates sentenced Collingwood-Hook to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.