Thug attacked his fiancée and smashed her bedroom door

A thug assaulted his fiancée and smashed her bedroom door after they had both been out for the evening.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, February 8, how James Michael Arthur Shaw, 27, of King Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, headbutted his partner at her home at Barrow Hill before grabbing her by her clothing and pushing her and biting her nose.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said Shaw had gone out with his fiancée and they had returned home when he assaulted her in the early hours of January 22.

Mrs Snodin added: “The defendant and the complainant went into the kitchen and he went to kiss her and ended up headbutting her which she perceived as an accident and later she heard banging downstairs.

“Then he entered her bedroom and took her mobile phone off the unit and went downstairs with it.”

Mrs Snodin said the complainant followed the defendant into the garden where she took alcohol away from him before he grabbed her by her clothing, pushed her on the ground and threw her phone and pushed her again.

Once inside the property, Shaw also pushed a youngster backwards into the bathroom, according to Mrs Snodin.

Mrs Snodin added that the complainant punched Shaw as he approached her and he bit her nose before she shut a bedroom door behind her which he smashed.

Shaw initially denied the assaults to police and claimed that he had taken the phone to call his mother because his phone had died.

He also claimed he had pushed the youngster into the bathroom during the incident to protect him.

Shaw, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of damaging a door.

Magistrates sentenced Shaw to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also given a two-year restraining order.