Three Volkswagen Golf bumpers stolen in Chesterfield in one week

Police are appealing for information after the front bumpers of three Volkswagen Golf’s have been stolen in the space of a week in Chesterfield and Hathersage.

The first incident took place in a car park off Spa Lane, near to Jewson’s builders merchants and The Bridge Inn, Chesterfield, sometime between 8.15am and 2pm on Thursday, April 23.

Two other cars were targeted sometime overnight between Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1 on Station Approach and on Ninelands Road in Hathersage.

A police spokesman said: "It is not known if the incidents in Chesterfield and Hathersage are linked.

"Did you notice anything suspicious in those areas around the time of the incident? Do you have any information which could help?"

If so, please contact PCSO Joanne Pressland-Elliott for the Chesterfield incident, or PCSO Anthony Boswell for the Hathersage incidents, by calling 101, or send them a message online through the Contact Us page of the website by clicking here.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.