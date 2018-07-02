Three taken to hospital, one by air ambulance, after serious head-on crash near Staveley

Three people were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance, after a serious head-on crash near Staveley involving six casualties.

Emergency services attended a collision involving a white Alfra Romeo Mito and an orange Vauxhall Corsa on Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, near Staveley, just after 6pm on Sunday.

Derbyshire Air Ambulance said one man, who was involved in the crash, suffered an abdominal injury and was flown to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Two others went to hospital by road ambulance, Derbyshire police said.

Three more were treated at the scene.

Police said there were four people in one vehicle and two in the other.

The road was closed as a result of the crash.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing for information and would like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage from the scene or of the cars driving in the area before the collision. Call police on 101 quoting incident number 18*306046.