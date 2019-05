Three people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Chesterfield.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in the ground floor of the two storey terrace house on Cobden Road at 4.10am.

Oxygen therapy was given to an adult male who was later taken to hospital.

Another adult and teenager were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley Green and Clay cross stations fought the blaze and evacuated neighbouring properties.

More when we have it.