Three people arrested after drugs found in Chesterfield house

Three people have been arrested after drugs found in Chesterfield house.

A police spokesperson said: "We executed a warrant at a house in School Board Lane, finding what we believe to be synthetic cannabinoid inside.

A 34-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

A 33-year-old man arrived at the house while the warrant was underway. He was carrying what we believe to be drugs and some items we think may have been stolen. He was arrested on suspicion of theft and possessing drugs.

All three have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

If you have information about drugs in your community, please call Derbyshire Police on 101.