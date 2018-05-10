Three men try to rob Barlborough homeowner

Three men have tried to rob a homeowner in Barlborough.

At around 8.10pm on Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was at home in Ruthyn Avenue when he heard a knock at the door.

He answered the door to three men who threatened him and demanded cash.

He refused and the men walked off.

The victim described one of the men as black, 6ft tall, of medium build, in his early 20s and having black curly hair.

The other two men were white and also in their early 20s. One was between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, of medium build and had short brown hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Craig Chidlow on 101, quoting reference number 18000209301.