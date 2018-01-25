Three men needed hospital treatment after fight

Police officers investigating an assault that left three men requiring hospital treatment are appealing for information.

On Friday, January 12, at 11.20pm an argument took place at The Talbot pub on Stubley Lane, Dronfield.

Two men were assaulted inside the pub and one outside. All three men both required hospital treatment.

DC Gavin Hooton said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was at the pub on the evening of January 12 who may have information relating to this incident.

“As part of the ongoing investigation I would like to further understand what took place to lead to the altercation and assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 18000019308.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.