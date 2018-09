Three men have been arrested following a street robbery in Sutton.

Officers were called to Lammas Road at around 7.20pm yesterday (Friday, September 7) to reports that a man had just been robbed.

The incident took place in Lammas Road, Sutton.

Officers tracked down a vehicle believed to have been involved.

A a 33, 38 and 41-year-old man were all arrested. They remain in custody.