A Peugeot stolen in Sheffield was stopped by Derbyshire Road Policing Unit after a tip off from South Yorkshire Police.

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit twetted: "Decided to come for a nice little drive around Derbyshire.

Three males arrested after stolen car recovered in Heath

"Not a great idea with us already on the look out with a tip off from @SYPOperations."

Three males were arrested and the vehicle was recovered.