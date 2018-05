Thousands of people flocked to the Rail Ale Festival at Barrow Hill Roundhouse over the weekend.

The annual event offered more than 350 real ales from around the UK, fantastic live music and delicious food. A Rail Ale Festival spokesman described the event as 'amazing' and thanked everyone who attended.

Jane Leffley and Alexa Stott with dogs Fudge and Jarvis.

Mick Hartshorn, Steve Briggs and Mal Hartshorn.