This WhatsApp 'text bomb' message could destroy your phone

An urgent warning has been issued over a WhatsApp message which could destroy your phone.

Hackers are forwarding a 'text bomb' message which looks innocent at first but could have serious consequences.

The messages reads 'this is very interesting!' followed by a crying laughing emoji and the words 'read more'.

Technology blog SlashGear reports that hidden symbols are crafted in between spaces and tapping on a portion of the text will make the app 'expand' these symbols.

This can cause your apps and even your phone, whether it's an iPhone or Android, to overload.

Many users have taken social media to warn others of this hack although WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge the bug.