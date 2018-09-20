This week’s fascinating slideshow of Chesterfield’s past Cheggars played pop and proved the tops when BBC's Superstore came to Chesterfield in January, 1985'Bubbling Keith Chegwin proved a big hit with hundreds of Chesterfield youngsters who braved the cold and occasional snow flurry to greet him.'And he led them through a feast of fun and games as the Superstore set up shop outside Chesterfield Town Hall. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Get a blast from the past with our retro gallery.