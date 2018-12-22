This vibrant red wine produced in Derbyshire is proving popular this Christmas

An English wine produced at Renishaw Hall’s vineyard using historic techniques is proving to be popular.

Renishaw Hall Vineyard’s Pétillant Naturel – known in the industry as ‘Pét Nat’ – has been made using all natural methods, following a harvest in October where grapes were hand-picked and squashed using the bare feet of volunteers.

The wine, which is vibrant red in colour and has a natural fizz to it, has proved hugely popular in Christmas wine sales, with just a limited number of bottles remaining for sale from around 400 produced.

The Pét Nat wine is made using wild fermentation and the process is natural from the start – where grape skins are left on and bare feet press the fruit - through to the wine being bottled before its first fermentation, allowing carbon dioxide to be produced only by the natural sugars found in the grapes.

Nothing is added to the liquid and the results produce a unique, ancient-style sparkling wine,

Kieron Atkinson, wine maker and vineyard tenant at Renishaw Hall’s vineyard, who came up with the idea, said: “It’s really positive to see how well my ‘wild’ Pét Nat wine has gone down with people across the region, despite it being very different in style and taste to traditional method English sparkling wine.

“Customers clearly know, good, natural, age-old method wines when they taste them.

“The flavours are unique, it’s an extremely dry, but fruit-driven wine which gets better with every sip.”