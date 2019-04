Who is the owner of this Chesterfield Crooked Spire tattoo?

Whoever it is, they were so inspired by the landmark they got it painstakingly inked down one side of their body.

We'd love to trace the owner and speak to them about their arty tribute to the Spire.

Are you a proud resident who'd like to share your Chesterfield-themed tattoo with us? Get in touch!

READ MORE: COUNCIL HOUSES BUILT ON TOP OF BURNING COAL SEAM- WHICH IS ON FIRE- WILL BE TORN DOWN AFTER GAS LEAK