This new sign has been erected at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout

A new sign has been installed at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

The sign - which was put in place on the island on Wednesday - advises drivers which lane they need to get into.

The new sign at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

WATCH: How to use Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout correctly

Horns Bridge roundabout is a large, multi-lane roundabout which carries more than 10,000 vehicles every day.

Earlier this year, the Derbyshire Times revealed that nearly 35 injury accidents occured at the junction in the last five years.

READ MORE: The number of injury accidents on Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout in the last five years

