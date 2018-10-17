This is why there was police activity in Chesterfield town centre

There was reports of police activity at Falcon Yard arcade, near Central Pavement and Beetwell Street in Chesterfield, earlier today - this is why they were there:

Derbyshire Police revealed that a man had collapsed nearby and required paramedic attention.

Near Falcon Yard, Chesterfield.

A spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man collapsing near Beetwell Street at around 12.30 today (October 17).

“East Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance as the man required medical attention.

“He has since been taken to the hospital, and this incident is not being treated as criminal.

“It will not be taken any further.”