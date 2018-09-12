This is who's playing Cinderella in Chesterfield's pantomime after Roxanne Pallett was axed

A children's TV presenter will play Cinderella in Chesterfield's pantomime this winter.

Naomi Wilkinson will star as the leading lady in the show at the Pomegranate Theatre between Saturday, December 1, and Sunday, January 6.

Starting her career as a Butlins' Redcoat, Naomi soon became the host of Channel 5's Milkshake! which she presented for 10 years.

She has appeared on UK TV screens ever since, notably as the presenter of Marrying Mum and Dad, Finger Tips and Countryfile.

Naomi found herself travelling the globe in her own show, Naomi's Nightmares of Nature, and was nominated for a prestigious children’s BAFTA as best presenter for her work on the hit show.

Ex-Emmerdale actor Roxanne Pallett quit the role of Cinderella after she apologised for wrongly accusing former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of being a 'woman beater' during a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Paul Holman, producer of Cinderella, said: "I'm delighted to have secured Naomi to play Cinderella.

"Not only will she be adored by audiences of all ages but, as an experienced pantomime performer, she will bring magic to Chesterfield this Christmas."

A spokesperson for Paul Holman Associates added: "Cinderella, also starring Rhydian Roberts as Prince Charming, promises to be Chesterfield's most enchanting pantomime yet with good old-fashioned family fun and plenty of audience interaction plus sensational special effects, breath-taking costumes and scenery and an exciting line-up of stars ready to whisk audiences off to the ball."

To buy tickets for the town's pantomime, visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/panto or call the box office on 01246 345 222.