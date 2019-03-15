This is where speed cameras will be in Derbyshire for the next two weeks

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across Derbyshire until March 27.

Common Rd, Church Gresley

A623 Stoney Middleton

A517 Belper to Ashbourne

Pastures Hill, Littleover

Cole Lane, Borrowash

Blagreaves Lane, Derby

Milton Rd, Repton

Turnlee Rd, Glossop

A6 Dove Holes

A623 Peak Forest

Street Lane, Denby

Hillside, Rd, Linton

London Rd, Derby

Belper Rd, Bargate

B6179 Swanwick

Mansfield Rd, Hillstown

Wingfield Rd, Alfreton

A6 Allestree

A626 Gamesley

A626 Charlesworth

Stretton Rd, Morton

Main Rd, Morton

Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield

Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton

Gosforth Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse

Bowshaw, Dronfield

Stubley Lane, Dronfield

B6050 Cutthorpe

A511 Bretby

B600 Alfreton

A6007 Ilkeston

A623 Peak Forest

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A619 Chesterfield

B6056 Eckington

A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale

A6096 Spondon

B6540 Sawley A444 Overseal