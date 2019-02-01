This is when snow will hit Chesterfield today

It's set to be another cold day in Chesterfield today with scattered wintry showers.

This morning is set to be cloudy at first with sleet and light snow showers.

Snow is set to hit Chesterfield today

Temperatures are set to stay low with a maximum temperature of 2°, though it will feel more like -2°.

This afternoon will remain cloudy with the potential for further scattered wintry showers.

What will the weather be like over the weekend?

On Saturday, it will be sunny in Chesterfield with a maximum temperature of 4° while Sunday will be generally cloudy with the chance of some rain later in the afternoon. The maximum temperature on Sunday will be 3°.