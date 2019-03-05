This is when huge £37 million theme park on Derbyshire border is due to open

Construction of a new theme park on the Derbyshire border is now well underway.

Gulliver's Valley is currently being built on a 250 acre swathe of land at next to Rother Valley Country Park.

The main theme park will have over 70 rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and a Blast Arena.

There will also be family-friendly accommodation ranging from glamping to themed rooms such as ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

The development is Gulliver’s Theme Park and Resorts’ most ambitious project to date.

Gulliver’s Valley is expected to open to the public in Spring 2020.

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Valley said: “We are proud that Gulliver’s remains a family-owned, family-run and family-focussed business. “It’s incredibly important to us to ensure the local community around Gulliver’s Valley will benefit from the new development.

“We are investing in the local economy through recruitment as close to the theme park resort as we can; so far we have used local businesses where possible and also invited local school children to share their ideas with us about what they want from the new resort on their doorstep.

“One of our aims is to give families and children quality time and memories, through fresh air and fun activities.

“I am very pleased to say Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park and Resort will have forest classrooms available in education and ecology centres.

“We have also strived to retain and enhance existing woodland, whilst making them accessible to the general public – meaning nature trails, walks, outdoor gyms and the forest will be available to the local community to use, free of charge.

“We are now really starting to see our vision come to life and the first few buildings are being created.”

Planning approval for the theme park was granted by Rotherham Council in February 2017.