This is when Chesterfield's new Premier Inn will open

Chesterfield's new Premier Inn will open in April, it has been confirmed.

The former Co-op building on Elder Way is currently being transformed into the hotel as part of a £10.5million project.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: "We're continuing to progress construction of the new 92-bedroom Premier Inn hotel and Thyme restaurant on Elder Way and look forward to opening our doors in April.

"The new hotel and restaurant will create approximately 35 new year-round jobs.

"The recruitment process is already underway and applicants can apply online for a range of roles via the Whitbread careers website."

Marketing is currently underway to attract businesses to occupy the restaurant and bar spaces on the ground floor and the gym in the basement.

The redevlopment of the prominent property is part of the Northern Gateway scheme, which also includes the replacement Saltergate multi-storey car park. This is due to open in the spring.