This is what community leaders plan to do to reduce drug related anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre

Community leaders are aiming to crackdown on drug related anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre.

The latest Chesterfield Town Centre Summit heard how Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Constabulary, the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner and partners are introducing measures which include:

- Following work to block the recesses at the rear of the Pavements Shopping Centre on New Beetwell Street, the council is carrying out work on New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park to improve the environment, the car park surface and provide more covered, secure parking spaces.

- 1-6-2-5, an organisation commissioned by the office of the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner and Derbyshire County Council, is working to prevent drug and alcohol dependency.

- The Antisocial Behaviour Forum has set up a sub group to identify projects that need additional funding and will progress applications where funding criteria supports the work carried out.

- Derbyshire County Council has offered support and training for dealing with young people.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: “By working together, partners in the Chesterfield town centre summit are introducing practical measures to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

“We have seen a reduction in people loitering at the rear of the Pavements Shopping Centre making is more pleasant for people waiting for the buses and we are working together to improve the area and provide activities for young people to do rather than them just hanging around the town centre.”

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa, said: “I would like to acknowledge the fantastic work that has been done by all the partners and volunteers in getting the night shelters and Homelessness Hub up and running.

“They are making a difference to so many people’s quality of life. I am encouraged by the numbers of people that have been supported and the commitment to fund the night shelters next year. This multi-agency partnership work is making a real impact.”

The council is also a partner in the Chesterfield Night Shelter project which has offered shelter to 101 people who would otherwise have been on the streets.

Held at different churches in the town, 170 people have volunteered at the centre since it opened in December.

More information on the work the council carries out to prevent homelessness is available at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/homelessness.

Anyone who sees anti-social behaviour in the town centre should report it by calling Derbyshire Constabulary on the 101 non-emergency number.