Up to 650 new homes could be built near Staveley.

A planning application has been lodged with Bolsover District Council to build the new homes on land off Worksop Road, Mastin Moor.

New homes could be built near Staveley. Stock image.

There will also be elderly care and specialist accommodation, retail and health facilities, open space, a community garden extension, community building and parking.

The plans have only just been lodged and more information will be available in the near future.