This is how many children have been admitted to hospital in Derbyshire for alcohol, drug abuse or self-harm

Shocking new government figures have revealed the amount of children admitted to hospital in Derbyshire for alcohol-related conditions, drug abuse and self-harm.

The Derbyshire Child Health Profile report by Public Health England looks at a range of areas include the number of teenage mothers, family homelessness, and obesity in children. It then compares the county data with national data and also looks at trends over previous years to see if things are improving, staying the same or getting worse. Find the report in full here.

1. Admission episodes for alcohol-specific conditions (under 18s) The report shows that from 2015/16 to 2017/18, there were 181 hospital admissions in Derbyshire for alcohol-specific conditions in under 18s. This is an average of 39.4 per 100,000 population, higher than the national average.

2. Hospital admissions due to substance misuse (15-24 years) There were 302 hospital admissions involving people aged 15-24 in Derbyshire between 2015/16 and 2017/18. This is an average of 119.2 per 100,000 population - higher than the national average of 87.9.

3. Hospital admissions for mental health conditions In 2017/18, there were 171 hospital admissions in Derbyshire for children aged between 0 and 17 for mental health conditions. This is an increase on previous years and is also higher than the national average.

4. Hospital admissions as a result of self-harm (10-24 years) In 2017/18, there were 675 hospital admissions as a result of self-harm. The average across England is 421.2

