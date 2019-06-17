This Chesterfield nursery has been voted as one of the best nurseries in the region

A Chesterfield nursery has been rated by parents as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the region- out of more than 900 early years settings.

Little Leprechauns Day Nursery, on Broad Pavement, received the award from daynurseries.co.uk based on reviews left by families and carers.

Lorraine Shedd, owner of Little Leprechauns Day Nursery, said: “We are delighted to have been voted by parents to be a top rated nursery in the East Midlands region for the sixth consecutive year.

“Having only one setting allows us to focus completely on achieving our original vision, which was to create a happy, family setting in which children can play and learn in a safe environment.

“In addition, we have developed a team of long serving, highly motivated staff who are committed to achieving quality childcare.”

Amanda Hopkins, daynurseries.co.uk reviews manager, said: “Being chosen as one of the best nurseries by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement. Reviews of the Top 20 nurseries show these settings offer children stimulating and nurturing environments, boosting their social and emotional wellbeing and enhances their learning.

“A child’s brain goes through huge changes in the first five years and these formative years impact on their whole life, which is why we celebrate those nurseries, which play an essential role in educating and caring for children.”

See http://www.littleleprechauns.co.uk



READ MORE: CONCERT HELD IN MEMORY OF CLAY CROSS COUPLE RAISES THOUSANDS