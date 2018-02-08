Thieves threatened staff with a hatchet

Police detectives are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Eckington.

At around 6.20am on Sunday, February 4, two men entered the One Stop Store on West Street.

They threatened staff with a hatchet, before making off with cigarettes and cash.

It is believed the offenders left the scene in a red car, in the direction of Renishaw.

The police would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, or with any information about the incident.

Were you driving in the area at the time and have a dashcam? If so, do you have any footage which could help us?

Anyone with any information should call DC John Bowerman on 101, quoting reference 18*55729, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.