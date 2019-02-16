Thieves raid cars in Calow

Police are appealing for information after items were stolen from three cars in a lay-by, and one in a car park, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Calow.

The vehicles were all targeted between around 7pm and 10pm on Thursday, January 31. Three cars were parked in a lay-by off Chesterfield Road, opposite the hospital, and one was in car park nine at the hospital.

Car radios, a sound system a sat nav, football boots and charger leads were among the items stolen.

Officers are also reminding residents to make sure cars are secure and to remove any valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with information quote the reference number 19*52928 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Zoe Blount, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.