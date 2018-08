Police have arrested a man after they boxed in a stolen car which had false plates in Chesterfield.

The Fiesta was stolen in a burglary at Creswell.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ stopped the car in Chesterfield yesterday.

The driver has now been arrested for burglary but was also wanted on a court warrant.

A spokesman for the unit said: "The driver tried the false plates trick but we can detect these easily."