These are the top takeaway foods ordered by people in Chesterfield, according to Just Eat

A new report from Just Eat has revealed the takeaway eating habits of Chesterfield.

Just Eat, the online food delivery service, has found that across Britain, Italian is the nation’s favourite cuisine.

However, in Chesterfield kebabs are the most ordered takeaway food with one out of every five orders being for this Middle Eastern dish.

The top takeaway dishes people of Chesterfield order on Just Eat are:

- Kebab

- Margherita pizza

- Chicken Korma

- Cheeseburger

- Chicken tikka masala

- Pepperoni pizza

- Chicken kebab

- Chow mein

- Sweet and sour chicken

- Chicken wrap

Graham Corfield UK managing director, of Just Eat, said: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

"Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1,500 per cent across the UK. We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food. With 30,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we’re pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”