Food hygiene ratings

These are the food hygiene ratings of all the Chesterfield takeaways inspected in 2018

These 50 takeaways in Chesterfield were all inspected and given a rating for their food hygiene standards in 2018.

Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from 5 (very good) to 0 (urgent improvement necessary).

54 Mansfield Road, Chesterfield. 5 stars - January 10, 2018

1. Andy's Fish Bar

Unit 2, High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. 2 stars - September 17, 2018

2. Brimington Fish Bar

13-15 Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. 4 stars - January 25, 2018

3. Beetwell Fried Chicken

45 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. 4 stars - June 7, 2018

4. Big Brother

