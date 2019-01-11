These are the food hygiene ratings of all the Chesterfield takeaways inspected in 2018

Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from 5 (very good) to 0 (urgent improvement necessary).

1. Andy's Fish Bar 54 Mansfield Road, Chesterfield. 5 stars - January 10, 2018 other Buy a Photo

2. Brimington Fish Bar Unit 2, High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. 2 stars - September 17, 2018 other Buy a Photo

3. Beetwell Fried Chicken 13-15 Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. 4 stars - January 25, 2018 other Buy a Photo

4. Big Brother 45 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. 4 stars - June 7, 2018 other Buy a Photo

View more