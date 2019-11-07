These are the Chesterfield primary schools where teachers take the most days off sick
The primary schools in Chesterfield where teachers took the most days off sick have been revealed in new Government figures.
This data was published by the Government in September 2019, but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available and show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Hasland Junior School
Average number of days teachers took off sick: 7.6