These are some of the aircraft you could see flying over Derbyshire as part of historic flypast

The Mi Amigo aircraft crashed into Sheffield's Endcliffe Park on February 22, 1944 with all ten crew on board sadly being killed. British and American aircraft are set to take part in a flypast tomorrow morning on the anniversary of the tragedy. The aircraft, which are scheduled to rendezvous above Market Warsop at about 8.30am, and are expected to fly over Shirebrook, Scarcliffe, Bolsover, Staveley, Barlborough, Eckington. Here's a look at some of the aircraft set to take part. Read more about the flypast here.
