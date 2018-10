Ee Bah Gum.

Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team made a snappy response when they were called to a suspicious package tucked into the wheel arch of a car.

The bobbies were bracing themselves for a discovery.

But it didn’t make for gnashernal headlines. The package was a set of dentures in a bag.

Following the discovery on Tuesday night they tweeted “Not what we expected - we will chew over that for a while.”