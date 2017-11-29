The Sweet target Chesterfield's The Avenue for Ballroom Blitz

Legendary glam rockers The Sweet have been taking every continent by storm for more than four decades.

This month they will be heading to Chesterfield to play at The Avenue on December 14.

Hits such as Blockbuster, Ballroom Blitz and Fox On The Run made The Sweet one of the biggest bands of the Seventies. They were the quintessential glam rockers with androgynous looks and crunching guitar pop.

The golden thread that links the past through to the present and into the future is Andy Scott. His determination to maintain high standards with the band’s musical legacy and touring is legendary. The band today has an illustrious pedigree recreating “live” the high energy and soaring vocals associated with The Sweet sound that is the band’s trademark.

Tickets to the gig cost £20. Go to www.seetickets.com/event/the-sweet/the-avenue/1141298