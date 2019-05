Here's what else you can - and can't - recycle in the blue bins if you're a Chesterfield Borough Council resident. For more details on the council's bin collections and recycling, click here

YES: Drinks cans and food tins

NO: Crisp packets and wrappers

YES: Empty plastic food trays and punnets e.g. raw meat trays, fruit punnets

NO: Plastic film e.g. bubble wrap, magazine wrapping, lids from food trays

