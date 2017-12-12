The Selecter and The Beat team up for Derbyshire show

Enjoy the rare treat of seeing 2 Tone legends The Selecter and The Beat playing on the same bill.

These lifelong friends ware renowned for their energetic live shows which get everyone in the room dancing....so don't miss the chance to see them at The Avenue, Chesterfield, on December 21.

The Selecter racked up hits Three Minute Hero, Missing Words and On My Radio.

Led by frontwoman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, The Selecter features a a band of talented musicians. Pauline and Gaps are still writing songs which appear new album Daylight.

The Beat, fronted by Ranking Roger, produced a string of hit singles in the 80s, namely Mirror in the Bathroom, Stand Down Margaret and Too Nice To Talk To.

Tickets to the gig at The Avenue cost £27.50. To book, go to www.seetickets.com/event/the-selecter-the-beat-feat-ranking-roger/the-avenue/1136187

Photo by John Coles