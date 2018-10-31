The Range apologises after 'disgusting' treatment of stroke victim in Chesterfield

The Range has apologised after a severely disabled woman faced 'disgusting' treatment in the Chesterfield store.

Ian McNeish drove to the retailer at Lordsmill Street to return two items which had previously been bought by him and his partner Penny, who endures extreme pain after suffering a massive stroke.

Ian, 48, of Boythorpe, said he went into the shop to do the refund while Penny - who had been to an appointment and was having a 'bad day' - remained in the car.

According to Ian, Penny, also 48, has given him full permission to use her bank card.

He said: "This has never been a problem at any store and when it has been questioned because of policy I have just explained the situation in full and the shops have been more than happy to help - but not so at The Range."

Ian added that when staff in The Range phoned management about the refund, management said Penny would have to get out of the car in order to carry out the transaction.

Ian said he was 'furious' and had to bring Penny into the store in a wheelchair - causing her 'pain and distress' - and she was unable to do the refund.

He added that staff phoned management again and management eventually allowed Ian to carry out the refund.

Ian told the Derbyshire Times: "It was the most disgusting treatment we have ever come across in the five years since my partner's stroke.

"It was a case of pure discrimination.

"There was no need at all for them to put my partner through that pain and distress - proved by the fact that when we did finally get her into the store she did nothing apart from sit in the wheelchair in pain."

He said Penny was ‘very upset’ and suffered pain for almost two days after the 'totally unnecessary treatment'.

A spokesperson from The Range said: “We were saddened to hear of this incident and wish to reassure customers that this is not how we expect staff at The Range to behave.

"We have spoken at length with the store manager and staff members involved and have invested in extra training to help them better understand such situations in the future.

"The Range has apologised for any upset caused and has offered the customer compensation.

"We look forward to welcoming them back to their local store in the future.”