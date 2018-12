The most valuable streets in every Chesterfield postcode have been revealed

Research from Zoopla has revealed the most valuable streets in every Chesterfield postcode, according to their average property value.

1. Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield, S40. Current average value 507,529

2. Redbrook Avenue, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41. Current average value 398,461

3. Main Road, Chesterfield S42. Current average value 857,319

4. Meadow Close, Barlborough, Chesterfield S43. Current average value 420,361

