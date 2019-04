Firefighters were called to deal with two vehicles alight on the same street in Ripley last night.

Fire chiefs attended Dalby Green Close, Waingroves, at 11.10pm on Sunday.

On Twitter, one resident, wrote: "This was very scary my son was very shook up we live directly behind where it happened and the initial explosion rocked our house."

Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance also attended.