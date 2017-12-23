The Chesterfield chippy owner now accused of being a terrorist

The national press has named a Chesterfield man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences on Tuesday as Hazhar Star, also known as Andy.

According to Companies House files, Andy Sami Star - an Iraqi national - set up Mermaid Fish Bar Ltd on November 24, 2015.

The documents state the 31-year-old is the sole shareholder and only director of the company.

His confirmation statement - an important piece of documentation - should have been submitted to Companies House at the start of December.

But it wasn't.

Positive reviews

In September, the Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar was awarded a five star 'very good' food hygiene rating.

Mr Star shared a post about the 'excellent' news on his personal Facebook page.

And he was featured in the Derbyshire Times at the time.

"Everything is up to standard in the shop," he proudly told us.

"We do not expect anything less than a five."

He did not want to pose for a picture to go with the article.

The Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar has 11 positive reviews on the TripAdvisor website.

One person commented: "Excellent chips and Yorkshire fishcake.

"The staff are very friendly and polite."

"This is the best place in the area," another reviewer wrote.

Somebody said: "I can definitely say we will be returning."

Chesterfield residents have told the Derbyshire Times they used to go into the shop and talk to Mr Star.

They spoke about local issues.

They discussed the Spireites.

'ISIS rats'

On Mr Star's personal Facebook page, there are a number of posts critical of the so-called Islamic State group.

One of them - from April last year - features a picture which hails the killing of 'more than 400 ISIS rats'.

In September last year, he paid tribute to an Angelina Jolie lookalike who died while fighting the death cult in Syria.

More recent posts include shares of LADBible videos, a Barcelona FC update and a picture of him at Curbar Edge in the Peak District.

In November, he posted about being in Coventry and Leeds.

His last comment, published a week ago, said: "The end of Zionism and America is near."

Questioning continues

The people of Chesterfield have been in shock since Tuesday morning when counter-terrorism police swooped on Sheffield Road and made their arrest.

He is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Three other terror suspects, aged 22, 36 and 31, were detained in the Burngreave and Meersbrook areas of Sheffield on Tuesday morning.

They are currently at a West Yorkshire police station being questioned by detectives who have until 4pm on Christmas Day to charge, release or apply for a further extension to custody.

Yesterday, the army bomb squad safely exploded material found during searches of the fish and chip shop building.

The chippy he loved.

The chippy so many people went to - unaware that in the future it would come to this.

