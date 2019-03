Need to save some extra cash? Switching your petrol station could help...

We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield.

Prices per litre:'Unleaded - 117.9p'Diesel - 126.9p

Prices per litre:'Unleaded - 117.9p'Diesel - 126.9p

Prices per litre:'Unleaded - 117.9p'Diesel - 127.9p

Prices per litre:'Unleaded - 117.9p'Diesel - 127.9p