The Bolsover School hosts an open evening for families and students

The Bolsover School is welcoming current Year 6 students and their families to its annual Year 6 Open Evening.

The event at the school on Mooracre lane, at Bolsover, will be held on Wednesday September 19, from 6.00pm.

With the October 31 deadline for secondary school applications looming this is an opportunity to see what The Bolsover School has to offer.

There will be tours of the school site, demonstrations of practical lessons in Science, Art, Textiles and other hands on subjects, and examples of work undertaken in all subjects.

Staff from all curriculum areas will be available to answer questions.