The big Bank Holiday getaway - avoid the queues in Derbyshire

There will be rolling closures controlled by the police on Church Lane, Steeplegate, Vicar Lane, South Street, Saltergate, Knifesmithgate, Burlington Street,

Church Way and New Beetwell Street Chesterfield on May 7 from 10am - 12pm while the TUC May Day Parade takes place.

Badger Lane, Alfreton is closed from April 23 to May 25 for repairs to gas mains.

Ivy Grove, Ripley adjacent to Derby Road is closed from May 3 to May 5 for Western Power Distribution works.

Peveril Road, Newbold between the B6057 Sheffield Road roundabout and Nelson Street is closed from 10pm to 6am from April 30 to May 4 for carriageway resurfacing.

The roundabout at the meeting of St Johns Road, Racecourse Road and Racecourse Mount in Newbold is closed from April 9 to May 4 for traffic calming works and the construction of a pedestrian refuge.

Saltergate, Chesterfield between junctions its with Foljambe Road and Rose Hill West is closed from May 8 -18 between 7pm and midnight (excluding weekends) for resurfacing works.

Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston between its junction with Beresford Drive and Langley Avenue is closed until May 11 for resurfacing works.