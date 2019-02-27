The best and worst things about Chesterfield town centre - here's what YOU said

It is the biggest survey the Derbyshire Times has carried out for decades, and hundreds of you have let us know what you think about Chesterfield town centre – its problems and the best way to help it to thrive.

From the responses we received, 38.5 per cent of you told us that you visited our town centre once a week, with 16.6 per cent once a month and 10.8 per cent every day.

Hundreds of people answered our survey on what they thought about Chesterfield town centre.

When we asked why you visit the town centre, the reasons were split pretty evenly between food shopping (25.2%), clothes shopping (23.7%) and leisure (23.3%). While 18.6% said banking and just 9.1% for eating out.

This will be of little surprise but it appears online shopping is the biggest threat to our high street shops, with 25.5% of people saying they shop online every day, with 20.5% saying once a month and 7.5% every day.

Almost half of you told us you shop regularly shop at Meadowhall (47.6%), Crystal Peaks (20.3%) and McArthur Glen (17.1%).

The town’s market is still popular, with 22.2% visiting once a week and 16.3% once a month. However, the majority of you told us that the market needs improving with more stalls and all of the stalls together in one location.

The Crooked Spire was rated the best thing about Chesterfield town centre.

Of the retail chains you would most like to see in Chesterfield you picked the likes of John Lewis, HMV, Lush, Smyths and House of Fraser.

And from the national food outlets you would most like to see, you said Wagamama, TGI Friday’s, Bella Italia and Burger King.

What is good to hear is that the majority of you use the town’s independent shops and cafes (76.6%) because they offer a more personal service, sell a variety of items, have a positive atmosphere, provide value for money and use local produce.

In terms of parking, you told us that it needs to be cheaper and there needs to be more free parking.

Chesterfield market is still popular - but people want to see more stalls.

For nightlife, 59.2% said they did not think the town had a good nightlife.

And when we asked when was the last time you went for a meal or drinks in the town, 29.5% said it was more than a year ago while 27% said it was less than a month ago.

Meanwhile, more than half of you (53.1%) said there are enough parks and green spaces in the town.

The Crooked Spire was the most popular answer when we asked what you think is the best bit about the town centre. Other popular answers included Queen’s Park, the old buildings, the character and the market.

On the flip side, anti-social behaviour, drug users, drunks, beggars and empty shops most concerned you about the town centre.

When asked what changes you would make to the town centre, a lot of you stated that it needs a clean, more free parking and more shops and an increased police presence.

Thank you to everyone who took part.