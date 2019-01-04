Thanks ring out from Bolsover Inner Wheel members to all who supported Santa Sledge collections

Generous resident have been thanked by Bolsover Inner Wheel Club for supporting Santa Sledge collections.

The collections took place on the streets of Bolsover and outside supermarkets in Bolsover, Clowne and Chesterfield.

A particular highlight for the club members was watching the children enjoy seeing Santa in the Lantern Parade. The money collected will be donated to local community projects throughout the year.

The club has donated proceeds from the Last Night at the Poms concert in Bolsover to the Staveley Centre for people with dementia to maintain their gardens.