Terrifying stalker is jailed after fantasising about chopping woman’s head off

A stalker who fantasised about kidnapping a woman at knifepoint, sexually abusing her and chopping her head off has been put behind bars.

Derby Crown Court heard, on Friday, January 26, how Peter Holehouse, 27, of Coupe Lane, Chesterfield, has been obsessed for 13 years with his victim, who is from Tibshelf, since they had gone to the same school.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

The self-confessed “sad, little weirdo” sat outside her Derbyshire house with night-vision goggles, sent her disturbing Facebook messages and researched sickening articles about stalkers and rapists.

Prosecuting barrister Abigail Joyce said Holehouse’s “obsessive behaviour” started during his time at school and spiralled out of control in March 2017 after he bumped into the woman in the Rose and Crown pub, in Chesterfield.

Ms Joyce said he felt “betrayed” to see her kissing her boyfriend.

She added: “He told a friend he wanted to run her over in his car. He also said he wanted to threaten her at knifepoint to get her in the car so he could spend time with her.

“He later messaged his friend and said he wanted to decapitate her with a meat cleaver and take her head to the police.”

After the pub visit, Holehouse sent a lengthy message through Facebook to his victim declaring his “infatuation”, according to Ms Joyce.

He stated the victim might remember him as the “sad, little weirdo in school who stared at her all day and creeped her out”.

He added he had been “preoccupied” with her for the last 10 years because she is “awesome”.

Ms Joyce said Holehouse met a hypnotherapist and spoke about a fantasy to kidnap his victim at work using a cricket bat, rip her clothes off and sexually assault her which was reported and this led to his arrest in July, last year.

Police found night-vision goggles, binoculars and a balaclava in the boot of his car, the court was told, and journals and various notes revealed further disturbing behaviour, including one entry which said he should “rape women” who do not look at him.

Various images of the victim’s home and place of work were also found on his mobile phone and computer, Ms Joyce said.

Holehouse admitted one charge of stalking.

Judge Jonathan Bennett sentenced Holehouse to seven years of custody – with four years expected to be spent in prison followed by three years on licence.

He was also given a restraining order.

Judge Bennett told Holehouse: “I am troubled by the length of this obsession. You pose a significant risk of causing serious harm by further offences to this woman.

“It certainly caused very serious distress to the victim and her family. It has led to a massive change in her lifestyle. She stopped running and walking. It affected her work.”

The victim stated she became very anxious and afraid to be home alone.

She added that she is scared the defendant is waiting at their family home at night and the incident has “affected every aspect of her life”.

Katrina Wilson, defending, said Holehouse had serious mental health issues and had tried to seek help.

She added that a period in custody and a steady routine has already had a positive effect.

She said: “This is not somebody who didn’t realise that what he was doing was wrong.

“He wishes to offer his apologies to the victim.”