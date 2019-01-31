Terrified people 'ran for their lives' after machete attack in McDonald's restaurant

A machete-wielding assailant has been arrested by police after a man was slashed across the face inside a McDonald's restaurant.

The attacker was apprehended by police officers in Sheffield after the incident in the city centre restaurant this morning.

A man with his head bandaged and blood streaming down the left side of his face was later seen being led out of the restaurant by paramedics.

Eyewitnesses have told how people 'ran for their lives' as the man armed with a "large knife" entered the premises.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs.

The force said the incident is 'not believed to be linked to terrorism'.

The full statement read: "Officers were called to McDonald's on the High Street, Sheffield at 9:26am this morning (Thursday January 31) following reports of a man with a machete.

"He is currently in custody awaiting interview.

"A 47-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Officers remain at the scene, however the High Street remains open.

Superintendent Paul McCurry has praised the officers who attended for their bravery.

He said: “The CCTV operatives in Sheffield spotted a man with a machete, as a result they alerted police on the radio and nearby officers were on scene within less than two minutes of the call.

“They quickly detained the offender, placing the safety of the public over their own without hesitation.

"This is a superb example of the bravery of police officers who every day do amazing work to protect the public.”

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 189 of 31 January 2019.

McDonald's also released a statement after the incident.

The statement read: “We can confirm that an incident which started outside our Sheffield High Street restaurant this morning resulted in the police being called and the restaurant being closed to allow them to investigate.

"We are supporting our restaurant team."