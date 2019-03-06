Ten of the best places to get pub grub in Derbyshire
Are you a pie and a pint punter or a gourmet who likes a gin at a gastropub?
Whatever takes your fancy, we have been rounding up the best pubs for food and drink in Derbyshire.
1. Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield
Blue Stoops, Walton, Chesterfield. "The food was incredible and the service was friendly and quick."
2. Barley Mow, Saltergate, Chesterfield
"One of the best places in Chesterfield to enjoy reasonably priced, home cooked food."
3. The Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross
"The Sunday carvery has a choice of three meats and a good range of well-cooked vegetables.
4. The Punchbowl, West Hallam, Ilkeston
"One of the best meals out in a long time."
