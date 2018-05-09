Teenager robbed on Derbyshire road

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was robbed in Derbyshire.

The 18-year-old victim was approached by two men, who asked for money and made off with a quantity of cash, in Station Road, Killamarsh, sometime between 2am and 5am on Friday.

The men are both described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and aged between 30 and 40.

They were dressed in dark-coloured clothing with hoods pulled up.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call PC Craig Allinson on 101, quoting reference number 18000202016.